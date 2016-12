Event Modified (area) for...

Wakulla County

Tornado Watch valid from Nov 18 15 6:16 PM to 9:00 PM EST

Sent to E-Mail at Nov 18 15 6:16 PM EST

Radar Time: Nov 18 2015 6:15 PM EST

FLC073-129-GAC131-205-190200- /O.EXA.KTAE.TO.A.0553.000000T0000Z-151119T0200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 553 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN THE FLORIDA BIG BEND LEON WAKULLA IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA GRADY MITCHELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF...CAIRO...CAMILLA...PELHAM... SOPCHOPPY...SPRING HILL...ST. MARKS AND TALLAHASSEE.