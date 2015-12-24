FB15-093: NOAA Fisheries Seeks Comments on a Notice of Availability for a Proposal to Reallocate Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper - Comment Period Ends February 22, 2016

NOAA Fisheries Seeks Comments on a

Notice of Availability for a Proposal to Reallocate

Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper



Comment Period Ends February 22, 2016

NOAA Fisheries seeks public comment on Amendment 28 to the Fishery Management Plan for the Reef Fish Resources of the Gulf of Mexico.

Purpose of the Amendment 28

Amendment 28 would reallocate the red snapper harvest consistent with the 2014 red snapper update population assessment to ensure the allowable catch and recovery benefits from a rebuilding population are fairly and equitably allocated between commercial and recreational fishermen.

Proposed Management Measures

Amendment 28 proposes to reallocate the Gulf of Mexico 2016 and 2017 red snapper stock annual catch limit between the commercial and recreational sectors from 51:49 percent to 48.5:51.5 percent, respectively. As a result, the proposed reallocation would result in revising the 2016 and 2017:

Commercial quotas,

Recreational quotas and annual catch targets,

Sub-quotas and annual catch targets for the private angling and federal for-hire components within the recreational sector.

This bulletin only summarizes the proposed action and its effects. For more information, NOAA Fisheries encourages constituents to access Amendment 28 and its associated Final Environmental Impact Statement at

Request for Comments

The Notice of Availability for public comment on this amendment published in the Federal Register on December 24, 2015. NOAA Fisheries must receive comments on this notice no later than February 22, 2016. We will address all comments specifically directed to Amendment 28 or the subsequent proposed rule in the final rule. You may obtain electronic copies of Amendment 28 from the NOAA Fisheries Web site:

How to Submit Comments

You may submit comments on this document, identified by NOAA-NMFS-2013-0146, by any of the following methods:





Electronic Submission: Submit all electronic public comments via the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal. Go to

http://www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=NOAA-NMFS-2013-0146 , click the "Comment Now!" icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Mail: Submit written comments to Peter Hood, NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office, Sustainable Fisheries Division, 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505.