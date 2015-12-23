Red Grouper, Gray Triggerfish, and Greater AJ to Reopen January 1, 2016

For Immediate Release December 23, 2015 Recreational Seasons Reopen January 1, 2016 for Red Grouper, Gray Triggerfish, and Greater Amberjack The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council reminds anglers that the recreational seasons for gray triggerfish, red grouper, and greater amberjack open in federal waters January 1, 2016. All three recreational seasons closed earlier this year because the annual catch targets/limits were reached sooner than expected.

Additionally, the greater amberjack size limit increases to 34 inches fork length (tip of the lower jaw to the center of the fork in the tail) beginning January 4, 2016. The size limit increase aims to ensure the larger, more reproductive fish remain in the water, giving them a chance to reproduce before being harvested.

Finally, red grouper is included in the annual February 1 through March 31 shallow-water grouper closure when fishing beyond the 20-fathom break.

For more information visit www.gulfcouncil.org and click on the Fishing Regulations link in the left navigation column. About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.





