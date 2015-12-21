Menu

News Advertisement

News Advertisement (2)

Management Changes for King Mackerel Gillnet Fishing in the Gulf of Mexico

Written by 

Monday, 21 December 2015 15:32

>
header
The following Southeast Fishery Bulletin from NOAA Fisheries Southeast Regional Office is provided as a courtesy 
to our subscribers. 

SOUTHEAST FISHERY BULLETIN  
(Gulf of Mexico) 
  
FB15-091
727-824-5305      

December 17, 2015 

Management Changes for King Mackerel Gillnet Fishing in the Gulf of Mexico 

Effective January 19, 2016
 
NOAA Fisheries announces a rule that makes the following changes to commercial regulations on king mackerel harvested by gillnets in the Gulf of Mexico:
  • Increase the daily trip limit from 25,000 pounds to 45,000 pounds.
  • Add an accountability measure to reduce the annual catch limit in the year following an overage.
  • Modify electronic reporting requirements for dealers.
  • Implement a landings requirement to renew a federal gillnet permit.
Dealer Reporting Requirements
Previously, dealers were required to submit an electronic form daily to NOAA Fisheries by 6 a.m. during the gillnet fishing season for purposes of monitoring the gillnet annual catch limit.This rule changes the daily electronic reporting requirement to daily reporting by other meansto improve timeliness of reporting while reducing redundancy.
 
Until further notice, dealers will fax landings reports to the Southeast Fisheries Science Center by 10 a.m. each day the gillnet fishing season is open. Dealers who have handled gillnet-caught king mackerel in the past should receive a letter with the report form and instructions. If you do not receive this letter and plan to handle gillnet-caught king mackerel, please call 1-305-361-4290 to request a report form.
 
NOAA Fisheries will provide written notice to king mackerel gillnet dealers if the reporting method or deadline changes from the previous year, and will also post this information on the Southeast Regional Office Web site. Dealers must also report gillnet-caught king mackerel in their regular weekly electronic report of all species purchased.
 
Renewal Requirements for King Mackerel Gillnet Permits
A federal king mackerel gillnet permit is renewable only if the vessel associated with the permit landed more than one pound of king mackerel during any one year between 2006 and 2015. NOAA Fisheries will notify each king mackerel gillnet permittee to advise them whether their gillnet permit is eligible for renewal. This requirement does not affect the general commercial king mackerel permit.
 
If NOAA Fisheries advises a permittee that their permit is not renewable and they do not agree, a permittee may appeal that initial determination. Appeals must be submitted to the National Appeals Office no later than 90 days after the date the initial determination is issued. For additional details on the appeals process, please read the Frequently Asked Questions.
 
For more information on this rule, please visit the NOAA Southeast Fisheries Web site at: http://sero.nmfs.noaa.gov/sustainable_fisheries/gulf_sa/cmp/2015/framework_am3/index.html
About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.

 Like us on Facebook  Visit our blog  View our videos on YouTube
Join Our Mailing List
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext. 229
Forward email



This email was sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |  


Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council | 2203 N. Lois Avenue | Suite 1100 | Tampa | FL | 33607
Read 1229 times
Published in: Wakulla Outdoor News

Wakulla Outdoors
Latest from Wakulla Outdoors

More in this category:

back to top

Google Adsense

Email Newsletter

Get breaking news about Wakulla County and receive product information from local artists, artisans and craftsmen!

Sign Up Here

Register or Login with Social Media

Log inRegister
Go to top