FB15-090: Reminders Regarding the Individual Fishing Quota Programs in the Gulf of Mexico

Reminders Regarding the Individual Fishing Quota Programs in the Gulf of Mexico



End of Year Landing Transactions

NOAA Fisheries will shut down the Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) online system for maintenance beginning 6 p.m. EST, December 31, 2015. Dealers and IFQ fishermen are reminded that all electronic transactions for the 2015 fishing year must be completed before this time. Online IFQ functions will resume at 2 p.m. EST on January 1, 2016. You may still submit an advanced notice of landing during the 20-hour maintenance window by using your vessel monitoring system or by calling Catch Share Customer Service (866) 425-7627 (Option 1). However, only landing transactions completed prior to 6 p.m. EST, December 31, 2015, will count toward your 2015 allocation.

2016 Quotas (in pounds, gutted weight)

IFQ Share Category Quota Deep Water Grouper 1,024,000 Gag 939,000 Other Shallow Water Grouper 525,000 Red Grouper 5,720,000 Red Snapper 6,097,297 Tilefish 582,000

Proposed Actions to Note

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has submitted Amendment 28 to change the red snapper commercial quota from 51% to 48.5% of the total allowable catch. If Amendment 28 is approved and implemented by NOAA Fisheries, the 2016 commercial red snapper quota will be 6,768,000 lb whole weight (6,097,297 lb gutted weight) and the 2017 (and subsequent fishing years) red snapper commercial quota will be 6,664,000 lb whole weight (6,003,604 lb gutted weight. If quota is not held back, then the commercial sector will have more quota than is supported by Amendment 28. NOAA Fisheries published a final rule (80 FR 73999) that would withhold 4.9% of the 2016 red snapper commercial quota prior to the annual allocation distribution to IFQ shareholders. This final rule allows the allocations being established through Amendment 28 to be effective for the 2016 fishing year should Amendment 28 be approved. Therefore 317,117 lb gutted weight of the red snapper commercial quota will not be distributed at the start of 2016. If Amendment 28 is not implemented, the held-back quota will be distributed to red snapper IFQ shareholders later in the year.

Transfer 2016 Allocation to Your Vessel Account after January 1

On January 1, allocation will be issued to your shareholder account, not your vessel account. To use this allocation to harvest IFQ species, you must transfer sufficient allocation to your vessel account prior to completing a landing transaction. To transfer allocation to your vessel account, log in to your IFQ account. On the menu bar select Allocation thenselect Transfer Allocation and follow the instructions.

Accept Share Transfers

Please remember that a share transfer is a two-step process requiring shares to be transferred by the transferor, and then accepted by the transferee. The transferee must log into his/her shareholder account, select the Receive Transferred Shares tab, and then accept the share transfer. Both steps of the share transfer must be completed prior to December 31, 2015, at 6 p.m. EST, for the transferee to receive allocation associated with the shares in 2016.

Multi-Use Allocation

The gag and red grouper multi-use allocation percentages may change each year based on the annual catch limit and quotas for red grouper and gag. For 2016, red grouper multi-use allocation will be 4.8% of your total red grouper allocation, while gag multi-use allocation will be 33.0% of your total gag allocation.

How Your New Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Dealer Permit Affects Your IFQ Endorsement

As of August 7, 2014, a new Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Dealer permit is required to purchase reef fish and other federally managed species. If you have a Reef Fish Dealer permit, you may continue to use that permit until it expires. When you renew your permit and receive the new Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Dealer permit, please ensure that you log into your IFQ dealer account and print a copy of your new IFQ Dealer Endorsement, which reflects this permit change.

Pre-Landing Notifications

As a reminder, if you do not have IFQ fish onboard, you do not need to make a pre-landing notification. Only trips on which IFQ species are being landed must provide at least 3 hours, but no more than 24 hours, notice of landing.

Cost Recovery Fees

IFQ fishermen are charged a fee to recover a portion of the costs required to administer, manage, and enforce the IFQ programs. The current cost recovery fee is 3% of the ex-vessel value of the landed fish before any deductions are made for transferred (leased) allocation and goods and services (e.g., bait, ice, fuel, repairs, machinery replacement, etc.). After the end of each calendar quarter, each dealer must submit the cost recovery fees to NOAA Fisheries via the online system. The dealer has 30 days from the end of the quarter to submit the cost recovery fee. If the fee is not paid by the end of the 30 days, the dealer account will be suspended until the fee is paid. The payment schedule is listed below so that dealers may mark their calendars as a reminder.

Quarter Cost Recovery Fee available Cost Recovery Fee due on or before 1st April 1 May 1 2nd July 1 July 31 3rd October 1 October 31 4th January 1 January 31

















IFQ Accounts and Gulf of Mexico Commercial Reef Fish Permits

An IFQ account must be related to a Gulf of Mexico commercial reef fish permit to harvest IFQ species. The same name(s) must be on both the IFQ account and Gulf of Mexico reef fish permit. Any changes to the name(s) on a permit (e.g., adding or removing a spouse or partner) will separate the permit from the IFQ account. You must then establish a new IFQ account based on the names on the permit. Please allow adequate time to establish an IFQ account, as it may take a few days for the new account UserID and PIN to be mailed to you. For additional information about IFQ accounts and Gulf of Mexico commercial reef fish permits, please review the Frequently Asked Questions on the IFQ Homepage.

Display of Share Percentages on the Public Web Page

The Freedom of Information Act Web page now displays the IFQ Gulf Reef Fish Accounts for the account's current shareholding for each share category. This page lists the primary contact associated with an IFQ account, although additional entities (businesses or individuals) may be associated with the account. This information is being displayed based on Section 402(b)(1)(G) of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, one of the exceptions to the general confidentiality provision, and is consistent with information shared in other Catch Share programs throughout the nation.

Please Send Your Feedback

As the online system continues to change, please provide your suggested changes and additions by e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call Catch Share Support at (866) 425-7627 (Option 2) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST, excluding federal holidays. We will review the suggested changes and if possible, incorporate your suggestions into the program.