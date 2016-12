Permitting Application Subscription Service Subscriber email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Profile Name: dep-permits@wakulla

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit

Project Name: SELF DOCK AND BOATLIFTS

Location Id: 340249

Location Name: SELF FAMILY DOCK AND BOATLIFTS

County: Wakulla

Application Number: 340249-001



For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300 Locational data for the following permits has not yet been completed. These permits may or may not fall in your profile area.

Permit: Water - Beaches Construction Individual Permit

Project Name: The Beach House Island Resort

Location Id: OK R-003

Location Name: OK R-003

Address: 865 Scallop Court, Ft. Walton Beach

County: null

Application Number: OK000507



For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8336 Permit: Water - Beaches CCCL Field Permit

Project Name: 619 S. Beach Rd_landscape_2015

Location Id: PB R-001

Location Name: PB R-001 N0045/S0095

Address: 619 S. Beach Rd., Jupiter Island

County: null

Application Number: -8033071



For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8336 Permit: Water - Beaches Construction Individual Permit

Project Name: Waid Residence

Location Id: ST R-001

Location Name: ST R-001

Address: 645 Beach Road, Sarasota

County: null

Application Number: ST002017



For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8336 To manage your subscription, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. "> click here